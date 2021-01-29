SPOKANE, Wash. - As members of the Spokane community went to the Spokane Arena to get their COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, some were shocked to learn that the appointments they booked were nowhere to be found.
Jan McKissick, a professional communicator, said the whole process got her to the point of teats. When the online registration website first went live on Wednesday, she was able to make two appointments: One for her and one for her husband, even though the site crashed in the process.
But, when she showed up, only her appointment was confirmed, not her husbands.
“One person actually said to me 'we’ve actually heard this from a lot of people,'” McKissick said. “I’m not confident that when I log onto the website shortly before nine on Monday morning that I will to get through it unscathed.”
The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) and CHAS Health both said they've made upgrades to their web server by 300% following the crashes on Wednesday morning.
“Although we don’t know what happened with this instance, people are encouraged to verify their appointment by logging in to the scheduling site," SRHD said about McKissick's situation. "If your appointment scheduling was successful, it will be listed. If you cannot confirm your appointment in this system, you should call 509.444.8200.”
McKissick said she was able to get her shot, but she's frustrated her husband was not. She said she the employees and the national guard were incredibly kind to her, though. McKissick said her plan is to sit with her husband and try to get another appointment on Monday.