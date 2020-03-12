The landscape in the battle to contain the Coronavirus seems to be changing by the minute.
On Wednesday The Regional Health District essentially said that the virus is in Spokane, we just don't have an official positive test yet. Washington has been the hot spot in the United States for Coronavirus, but it's been mostly on the west side.
On Thursday, the first major action taken by a town on the east side of the state came from the City of Pullman and the Mayor declaring a state of emergency.
But what about Spokane?
No new information from City Hall was released on Thursday regarding the battle to contain the virus here in Spokane, but we did hear from two city council members saying they stand ready should the Mayor declare a state of emergency.
What would that mean if Mayor Woodward declared a state of emergency? It's a case-by-case situation, but looking at city law, if Mayor Woodward declared a state of emergency, here are some of the powers she has:
- She can declare a general curfew
- She can order any and all businesses to close
- She can halt the sale of alcohol and gasoline
- She can close public places, schools, parks, and public buildings
- She can even evacuate parts of the city. Pretty much anything deemed imminently necessary for the protection of life and property
- You can read the full ordinance HERE
The last time a Spokane mayor declared a state of emergency that I could find was March 2017 when Mayor David Condon declared an emergency due to severe flooding. That emergency declaration mostly consisted of closing roads and the Spokane River.
This, of course, is all hypothetical at this point as the Mayor's office was silent on Thursday in terms of any changes in the battle to contain the Coronavirus here in Spokane, but as we've seen, things can change very quickly. The Spokane Regional Health District is expected to hold a press conference on Friday. You can watch that live right here on KHQ.com.
