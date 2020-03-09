SPOKANE, Wash. Hospitals across the Inland Northwest are preparing for the spread of COVID-19.
All hospitals in the area are asking anyone with coronavirus-like symptoms such as a fever, cough, and difficulty breathing, to stay home from work and school.
Anyone who has to go to the emergency room is asked to call their health care provider ahead of time so emergency departments can prepare. Hospitals are also turning to virtual appointments to keep those who may have the virus quarantined and avoid the risk of others at hospitals or clinics being infected.
MultiCare is waiving the costs for virtual visits if patients show COVID-19 symptoms, and Providence Virtual Express Care can see up to 1,000 patients per day.
KHQ learned Monday that Sacred Heart Medical Center, Holy Family Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital in Chewelah and Mount Carmel Hospital in Colville are all enforcing visitor restrictions. Patients are limited to two visitors a day, and they have to be immediate family members and over the age of 18.
KHQ was at Kootenai Health on Thursday, which has perhaps the most apparent coronavirus prevention, a tent with negative airflow to keep any potential coronavirus patients isolated.
KHQ checked local hospitals and learned there are 85 rooms in Spokane with negative airflow and Sacred heart has a special pathogen unit to take another ten patients.
As of right now, just two patients from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan are currently in that special unit and are in satisfactory condition. They still haven't met the requirements to be discharged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.