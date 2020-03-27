What's open and what's closed at Spokane parks

Courtesy of Spokane Parks and Recreation 

SPOKANE, Wash. - While parks remain open, there are many spaces within those parks that have now been closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19. 

Spokane Parks and Recreation has put together the following list to help residents know what's accessible and what's not while visiting local parks:

What's Closed:

  • Play structures
  • Multi-person (outside your household) use of amenities like:
    • Basketball courts
    • Tennis and pickle ball courts
    • Skate parks
    • Disc golf courses
    • Sports fields
    • Picnic shelters and similar facilities
  • Gatherings of any kind - please recreate only with your household unit

What's Accessible:

  • Park open space/natural areas
  • Trails/pathways
  • Recreation only with your household unit
  • Please use parks and trails that are within walking distance of your residence before driving to a trailhead

*These spaces are only accessible if practicing social distancing and following CDC guidelines.

**Example: A parent/child kicking their soccer ball together or shooting basketball hoops with their own ball is OK, but pick-up games are not. 

