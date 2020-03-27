What's open and what's closed at Spokane parks

SPOKANE, Wash. - While parks remain open, there are many spaces within those parks that have now been closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Spokane Parks and Recreation has put together the following list to help residents know what's accessible and what's not while visiting local parks:
What's Closed:
- Play structures
- Multi-person (outside your household) use of amenities like:
- Basketball courts
- Tennis and pickle ball courts
- Skate parks
- Disc golf courses
- Sports fields
- Picnic shelters and similar facilities
- Gatherings of any kind - please recreate only with your household unit
What's Accessible:
- Park open space/natural areas
- Trails/pathways
- Recreation only with your household unit
- Please use parks and trails that are within walking distance of your residence before driving to a trailhead
*These spaces are only accessible if practicing social distancing and following CDC guidelines.
**Example: A parent/child kicking their soccer ball together or shooting basketball hoops with their own ball is OK, but pick-up games are not.
