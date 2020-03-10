SPOKANE, Washington — Washing your hands and not touching your face are both basic health care practices. But, with the novel coronavirus, health officials are going more in depth on those practices.
Anna Halloran, an epidemiologist with the Spokane Regional Health District, said that when you wash your hands, you should scrub for at least 20 seconds and don't forget about about your thumbs and under your fingernails.
Halloran also recommended getting a paper towel to turn off the sink and to open to door as you leave.
The desk space is the known as one of the places that had the most germs, according to Halloran.
She recommended wiping down work spaces several times a day with Lysol wipes. Your phone, keyboard, and mouse are all spots you should make sure to clean.
Halloran said that a big factor in keeping the spread to a minimum is covering your cough with tissue then throwing it away, staying home when you’re sick, and also washing your hands frequently.
