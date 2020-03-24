SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has outlined what people can do if they are concerned a business is not complying with Governor Jay Inslee's orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In a press conference alongside other state and local leaders, Knezovich said that if someone is concerned about a business operating when it shouldn't, or a large crowd of people, they should call Crime Check at (509)456-2233. The Sheriff's Office will be coordinating with them about the enforcement, but urged people not to force their hand.
"Folks, we need you to voluntarily comply with this order. We do not want to do that. The last thing we want to do is arrest people over this. Because where are we going to put them? I mean seriously? Think about that, folks," Knezovich said.
The Sheriff added that there are many better things for his deputies to be doing.
"We need you to comply," Knezovich said. "We need you to take this seriously because your family's health or elderly family's health is at risk."
Knezovich also said that there's been a lot of misinformation circulating about enforcement of the governor's order. He said people can go outside their homes, there are no road restrictions and there are no shortages of food or products. However, he said that if someone is not complying with the governor's orders, they will be contacted by law enforcement.
When asked about people concerned about their neighbors breaking the rules, Knezovich said, "Look, we need parents to be parents. We've given you the information and wee need you to take that information and implement it in your families. I'm calling on my community to step up here. Parents: be parents."
Knezovich also once again asked people to return to normal shopping habits. He said he'd been told there were no shortages of anything, but there will be if people don't return to their normal shopping habits.
