What to know about Idaho's statewide stay-home order

BOISE - On Wednesday, March 25, Idaho Governor Brad Little issued a statewide stay-home order.
What It Means:
All residents of Idaho must self-isolate and stay and work from home as much as possible, unless they work in an field deemed essential by the order.
Residents can leave their homes to obtain or provide essential services. People at higher risk - those who are 65 years of age or older and/or who are health compromised - should avoid leaving their homes.
Employers that do not provide essential services as defined in the order must take all necessary steps for employees to work remotely from home.
All non-essential travel must cease and public transit should only be used to obtain or provide essential services.
Non-essential gatherings of any number of people outside a household should be limited.
Outdoor activity near the home is not prohibited but residents are encouraged to keep a distance of 6 feet from others not in their household.
People are also urged to practice goody hygiene by washing hands, cleaning high-touch surfaces, covering coughs and sneezes and not shaking hands.
The order is in effect as of Wednesday and will remain in effect for at least 21 days.
Which Businesses Are Essential?
According to the order, the following businesses are deemed essential:
Grocery stores, healthcare facilities, gas stations, pharmacies, essential state and local government functions, laundromats/laundry services, financial institutions, residential and home-based care, veterinary services, hardware stores, limited child care for essential workers, infrastructure and other businesses essential to the safety and wellbeing of the residents as defined in the order to remain open. Restaurants may remain open but only for drive-thru, carry-out or delivery.
Which Businesses Are Not Essential?
According to the order, the following businesses and services are deemed non essential:
Indoor gyms, recreational facilities, nightclubs, bars, entertainment venues, convention centers, hair and nail salons, public events and gatherings, dine-in restaurants, other facilities and services not included in the "essential" businesses as described by the order.
