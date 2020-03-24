COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -- Everyday, businesses are closing and people are losing their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
KHQ spoke to a Bobby Wire-Roberson, who recently lost his job due to COVID-19 precautions and he said that, "I am losing all my hope. I am a really hopeful, optimistic person but for me, I am not hopeful in this situation."
Wire-Roberson is a cancer survivor and has chronic asthma, so he is immunocompromised. He said that he has been nervous to catch the virus, but now is nervous to not be able to pay rent on the first of April.
He said that he has tried to file for unemployment, but was on hold for four hours Tuesday morning.
Wire-Robinson told KHQ that he feels like Governor Brad Little isn't doing enough for people like him. He said that he wants to know why Little hasn't implemented a renter moratorium, forced a shut down and pushed to protect Idaho employees.
"I am looking at all the other governor's doing a lot. But, where is Governor Little? What is he doing to help us? There is so many people like me, freaking out," said Wire-Roberson.
KHQ reporter Ayanna Likens is speaking with Governor Little Wednesday morning and we will update this story as we learn more.
If you or someone you know is in need of a job, the Idaho department of Labor said that there is several job openings in grocery store right now in Kootenai County.
