SPOKANE, Wash. - On Wednesday, April 8, leaders of the Inland COVID-19 Response Team will be holding a telephone town hall to address the public health and economic emergency brought about by the coronavirus.
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward will be joined by Spokane Health Officer Bob Lutz, Spokane Valley Mayor Ben Wick, Spokane County Commissioner Al French and Senator Andy Billig in hosting the town hall from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
You'll be able to watch the Town Hall in its entirety on SWX and KHQ.com.
People who would like to participate in the town hall can call in toll free at (888)886-6603 at 6:00 pm.
