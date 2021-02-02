COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Vaccines across the nation are in high demand, especially here in the Inland Northwest.
KHQ viewers have reached out to us saying that they have had a hard time getting an appointment to receive the vaccine.
There are a few options on where you can sign up for an appointment:
- Panhandle Health District in Kootenai, Benewah, Shoshone counties: call 877-415-5225
- Kootenai Health in Kootenai County: visit kh.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine
- Northwest Specialty Hospital in Kootenai County: northwestspecialtyhospital.com
- Heritage Health in Kootenai and Shoshone counties: myheritagehealth.org
- Bonner General Health in Bonner County: bonnergeneral.org/covid19-coronavirus/
- Kaniksu Health Services in Bonner and Boundary counties: kaniksuhealthservices.org/covid-19-vaccination.html
- Medicine Man Pharmacy in Boundary County: medmanbf.com