On Sunday, March 16, Governor Jay Inslee ordered a statewide shutdown of all bars, restaurants, entertainment and recreational facilities.
Since then, KHQ has received lots of questions about which businesses fall into these categories. According to Inslee's proclamation, onsite food or beverage consumption is prohibited in public venues including, but not limited to:
- Restaurants
- Food Courts
- Bars
- Taverns
- Coffee Shops
- Catered Events
- Clubs
- Bowling Alleys
- All other similar venues in which people congregate for the consumption of food or beverages.
In addition, the proclamation also includes the prohibition of the operation of public venues in which people congregate for entertainment, social or recreational purposes. These types of venues include, but are not limited to:
- Theaters
- Bowling Alleys
- Gyms
- Fitness Centers
- Non-Tribal Card Rooms
- Barbershops and Hair/Nail Salons
- Tattoo Parlors
- Pool Halls
- Other similar venues
These prohibitions will be in effect from 12:01 am on Tuesday, March 17 until 12:01 am on Tuesday, March 31, unless extended beyond that date.
