LAKELAND SCHOOL DISTRICT
RATHDRUM, Idaho - Lakeland Joint School District No. 272 will be distributing breakfast and lunch curbside to all children ages 1-18 in the district while schools are closed.
Children will be served out of the LJSD white Nutrition Services Truck. Each child will receive one breakfast and one lunch per day.
Distribution will be in place from Wednesday, March 18 through Thursday, March 26. Locations and times are as follows:
Athol Elementary - 9:45 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.
Timberlake High School - 10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Lakeland Junior High School - 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
COEUR d'ALENE PUBLIC SCHOOLS
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Public Schools has released details on when and where grab-n-go meals can be picked up for school-aged children.
According to the school district, meals can be picked up weekdays starting Wednesday, March 18. Children must be present to pick up their sack lunch and distribution will occur from school buses parked in front of the schools, unless otherwise noted.
The district is also emphasizing that pick up locations are not places to socialize and school playgrounds are closed.
Meals can be picked up at any of the following CdA Schools locations:
From 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Fernan STEM Academy
- Bryan Elementary School
- Skyway Elementary School
- Lakes Middle School - Front parking lot
- Ramsey Magnet School of Science - West parking lot
11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Winton Elementary School
- Borah Elementary School
- Northwest Expedition Academy
Buses will be parked in the bus lane during the assigned times. Additional distribution sites may be added later.
The district is also reminding everyone to practice social distancing by staying six feet away from others.
"As tempting as it might be, this break from school is not the time for play dates, socializing in large groups or sleepovers," the district said in a Facebook post.
"Do not let your child visit another child's home if anyone in your home or the other home is exhibiting signs of illness. Socialize with a small, consistent group and do as much as possible outdoors where you can spread out," the district said.
POST FALLS SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Post Falls School District will also be offering grab and go meals for students at multiple locations, Monday through Friday, from 11:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m.
- Ponderosa Elementary, 3483 E Ponderosa Blvd., Post Falls, ID 83854
- River City Middle School, 1505 N Fir St., Post Falls, ID 83854 Post
- Falls High School, 2832 E Poleline Ave., Post Falls, ID 83854
Each student will be given one breakfast and one lunch and the child must be present during pick up.
