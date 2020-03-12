As concern about becoming infected by COVID-19 continues to grow, hackers are circulating fake virus-tracking maps that actually infect people's computers with malware.
According to Business Insider, people have been flocking to coronavirus dashboards maintained by media and health authorities that help track the virus' spread. But while some maps, like those published Johns Hopkins University or The New York Times, are reliable, others are not.
Hackers start by distributing links to fake COVID-19 maps on social media or through emails, but those maps are actually malicious websites. When people open those sites, they're directed to an applet that can infect their device with malware that steals information like banking info and login credentials.
To avoid this issue, people are advised to only use verified coronavirus-tracking maps and double checking the URL of the linked website before clicking.
