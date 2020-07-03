On Tuesday, Governor Jay Inslee's "No Mask, No Service" mandate takes effect and less than 24 hours after the proclamation, an anti-mask protest happened in Spokane when a small group of people walked through Grocery Outlet without masks as a sign of defiance.
"Well, it's really about freedom and liberty. Our right to shop without being told what to put on our face," protester Afshin Yaghtin said.
Yaghtin is no stranger to demonstrations in Spokane. He is a local pastor who runs New Covenant Baptist and is a member of The Church at Planned Parenthood. Last Summer he was arrested at the South Hill Library during Drag Queen Story Hour for obstruction, though he was quickly released.
"I consider the mask the American burka. We're not a Muslim nation, so I don't think the government has the authority to tell me to cover my face," Yaghtin said.
The group started at the downtown Grocery Outlet location before heading to the Spokane Valley location, which was the scene of a now viral confrontation between a woman refusing to wearing a mask and an employee telling her to put one on.
As mentioned earlier this week, even prior to Inslee's order, a business is allowed to refuse service to someone not wearing a mask, according the Secretary of Health's order on masks last week. If a medical condition is used as a reason to not wear one, a business can still refuse service inside their building, but must offer other accommodations, like curbside delivery, which is something the owner of Indaba Coffee, Bobby Enslow, says they've been doing since Phase One.
"We want to help them and serve them and we can do that in a safe manner without them actually entering our business," Enslow said while talking about people who might be against wearing masks. "Even today, we had a couple of customers come in and, you know people forget their masks, so we're like, 'Hey, we actually have a mask here for you' and most people are like, 'Thanks!'"
Recognizing a surge in cases, especially connected to the service industry, Enslow decided to proactively shut down his shops after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Enslow says the employee didn't contract the virus at work, but rather from a friend outside of work who was asymptomatic.
In an effort to be transparent, Enslow even publicly posted on Facebook when and where the employee worked to offer contact tracing opportunities for his customers.
"I've always said 'People over profit'. At the end of the day, people's lives are more important and we need to be doing our best to protect people, our staff and our community," Enslow said.
Indaba was able to get PPE gear at the Fairgrounds during the giveaway this week, so when Indaba does reopen, they'll be ready.
"Is the new normal going to be 'We're going to have napkins and masks," Enslow joked.
Even with masks available, there are still some who say they will not wear them. A quick glance at the comments section of this, or any related article we've posted on Facebook, will make that perfectly clear as some believe the mandate is unconstitutional and say they won't follow it.
Which is something that concerns others. I received an email from a 71-year-old woman who had a kidney transplant and shops at Grocery Outlet.
"I only go once a week, in and out," Jeanie wrote. "It is scary to shop with others refusing to wear a mask."
"If you're scared, wear your mask, it's not going to protect you," Yaghtin said when speaking to KHQ on Friday morning about those who might be concerned. "You can't infringe on my right to not wear a mask because I don't buy into the narrative."
Inslee is hoping businesses comply, but said if a business is found by health officials to be ignoring the mandate, they could be fined or even shut down.
I checked with Spokane Police who said they won't actively be enforcing the order, but should a confrontation turn physical, they will step in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.