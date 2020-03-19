White Elephant seeing large amount of gun, ammunition sales

SPOKANE, Wash. - As a wave of panic over COVID-19 sweeps across the country, here in Spokane, stores like The White Elephant are feeling the impact.
While people aren't panic-buying, according to Katie Mustered at The White Elephant on Division, they are worried.
"We are seeing more concern," Mustered said. "So concern that they're not going to be able to get what they want when they do, so that's what we are trying to address."
So far they've been seeing a large amount of gun and ammunition sales and are seeing poplar items disappear off shelves.
"We are getting low on all our main calibers, so 9mm, .40-.45mm, .380 mm if we even have any left in stock," Mustered said.
Cabela's in Post Falls is still fully stocked up and The White Elephant is working on getting more ammunition and is asking for patience as they place limits on the more popular rounds.
"We want all of our customers to have a fair chance at what they're looking for," Mustered said.
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich is also asking people to "Calm down. This is not the end of the world. This is not the apocalypse."
