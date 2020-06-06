The Washington State Department of Health has announced Whitman County has been approved to move into Phase 3 of Governor Jay Inslee's Safe Start plan.
Whitman County joins seven other counties that were approved to move into Phase 3 on Friday, including Columbia, Ferry, Garfield, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Stevens and Wahkiakum.
Five counties are still in Phase 1, 25 counties are in Phase 2 and eight counties are now in Phase 3 with the addition of Whitman.
Businesses approved to move into a new phase must comply with all health and safety requirements outlined in the guidance to reopen.
To apply to move to the next phase, counties must submit an application to the Washington State Department of Health.
"Each county must demonstrate they have adequate local hospital bed capacity as well as adequate PPE supplies to keep health care workers safe," a release from the Department of Health stated on Saturday. "The metric goals for moving between phases are intended to be applied as targets, not hardline measures. Where one target is not fully achieved, actions taken with a different target may offset a county’s overall risk."
Metrics the secretary of health will evaluate in addition to information provided by counties include:
• COVID-19 activity: The ideal target for new cases will be 25 or fewer per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period. Hospitalizations for COVID should be flat or decreasing.
• Healthcare system readiness: The available hospital beds in a given jurisdiction would preferably be at less than 80% occupancy.
• Testing: Counties should show they have adequate testing capacity, 50 times as many people per day as they have confirmed new cases per day – which equates to positive test results under 2%. They also need to show rapid turnaround time for test results, ensuring that we can work effectively to contain the virus.
• Case and contact investigations: The goal is to contact 90 percent of cases by phone or in person within 24 hours of receipt of a positive lab test result. There is also a goal of reaching all that person’s contacts within 48 hours of a positive test result. Additionally, there are goals to make contact with each case and contact during their home isolation or quarantine to help ensure their success.
• Protecting high-risk populations: The ideal number of outbreaks reported by week – defined as two or more non-household cases where transmission occurred at work, in congregate living, or in an institutional setting – is zero for counties under 75,000, and no higher than three for our largest counties.
• Additional information is available in the governor's plan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.