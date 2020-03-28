WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - Whitman County has received confirmation of another positive case of COVID-19.
According to the Whitman County Health Department, the additional case brings the countywide total up to six.
The new case is a man between 50-59 years old who is stable and isolating at home. The Public Health Department is investigating close contacts of the four most recent positive patients. Contact tracing has been completed for the first two cases.
