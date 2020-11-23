WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash - Whitman County received 100 new positive COVID-19 test results over the weekend and today.
According to County health officials, the total cases in the County now stands at 2,255.
6 people are currently hospitalized, all others are stable and are self-isolating. Total deaths, to date, remain at 22.
Almost 10% of the positive cases are in Pullman. People between the ages of 20 to 39 are the most affected age group.
More information about cases and ages can be found here.
