WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - The Whitman County Public Health Director, Troy Henderson, officially resigned from his position on Monday.
During a Pullman Public School Board meeting, Henderson said he is moving to a job with the Department of Defense.
The Whitman County Commissioners appointed Deputy Director Chris Skidmore as the interim Public Health Director.
County commissioners said they expect the transition to be smooth.
During the school board meeting, Henderson said he believes that Washington State University having virtual learning has made the surge in cases worse by leaving students unsupervised.
"WSU students who came back this fall were on online classes and they did not do well on their own. I would propose to you if those kids had been in WSU classes with some adult supervision for seven hours a day and had to actually get up and go to a class in the morning, it couldn't have really been worse so there is that," Henderson said.
The commissioners said search for a new director is beginning soon.
