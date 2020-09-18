WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - Whitman County is ending the week with another 21 new COVID-19 cases and one virus-related hospitalization.
According to Whitman County Emergency Management, one person who was previously reported to have tested positive for coronavirus is hospitalized as of Friday, Sept. 18. All other patients are reportedly stable and self-isolating.
Of the 21 new cases reported Friday, 10 were reported in patients between the ages of 0 and 19, 10 were reported in patients between the ages of 20 and 39 and one case was reported in a patient between the ages of 60 and 79.
Earlier in the week, Whitman County Emergency Management had urged that recent decreases in positive test results in the area should not be assumed to be a result of decreasing vial activity. Rather, air quality concerns had been hampering testing efforts.
