WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - On Tuesday, Whitman County Public Health reported three new COVID-19 deaths and seven new cases.
This brings Whitman County to a total of 1,689 cases and seven deaths.
The new cases are one between the ages of 0-19, two between the ages of 20-39, two between the ages of 40-59 and two between the ages of 60-79.
The three new deaths were one woman between the ages of 60-79 and one woman and one man over the age of 80.
Seven percent of Whitman County residents who were tested between September 28 and October 4 were positive.
