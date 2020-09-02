On Wednesday, Whitman County Public Health reported 59 new cases of COVID-19.
The new cases bring the county to a total of 618 cases.
The new cases include 15 females and 14 males between the ages of 0-19, nine females and 20 males between the ages of 20-39 and one male between the ages of 60-79. All are stable and self-isolating.
Between August 28 and August 30, 16 percent of people tested came back positive. Statewide, the positive rate of people tested is 8 percent.
Whitman County Public Health said the COVID-19 risk is "High."
Community spread is greater than two per day.
