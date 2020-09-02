coronavirus, covid-19

On Wednesday, Whitman County Public Health reported 59 new cases of COVID-19. 

The new cases bring the county to a total of 618 cases. 

The new cases include 15 females and 14 males between the ages of 0-19, nine females and 20 males between the ages of 20-39 and one male between the ages of 60-79. All are stable and self-isolating. 

Between August 28 and August 30, 16 percent of people tested came back positive. Statewide, the positive rate of people tested is 8 percent. 

Whitman County Public Health said the COVID-19 risk is "High." 

Community spread is greater than two per day. 

Tags