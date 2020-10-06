WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - Whitman County Public Health is reporting the county's first COVID-19 related death.
According to health officials, the death was a woman between the age of 60 and 79. She suffered from underlying health conditions.
Whitman County Public Health sends its condolences to her family and friends.
In a release, Whitman County Public Health stated, "This loss is a reminder that COVID-19 can be particularly dangerous for people in high-risk groups. That includes people who have underlying conditions, who are over 60 years old or who are pregnant."
On Tuesday, Whitman County reported 1,412 COVID-19 cases. Two people are currently hospitalized.
