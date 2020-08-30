COLFAX, WA - Health officials announced Sunday morning that a single day Whitman County record of 63 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported. That brings the total number of cases within the county to 485.
Of the 63 new cases, 24 of them (16 females, 8 males) are between the ages of 0-19; 39 of them (23 females, 16 males) are between the ages 20-39.
Whitman County Public Health puts the risk of COVID-19 spread at "high."
