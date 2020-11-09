WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - Over the weekend, the Whitman County Health Department reported 45 new cases COVID-19 and one additional death.
This brings Whitman County to a total of 1,927 cases and 20 deaths.
The additional death over the weekend was a woman over the age of 80.
Four people are currently in the hospital for COVID-19 treatment.
Over the past two weeks, Pullman reported 58 percent of new cases. Over the same period, Colfax accounted for nine percent of new cases.
This is down 20 percent from October when Pullman accounted from 78 percent of cases in a two-week period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.