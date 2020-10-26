Spokane Health District reports 94 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - Over the weekend, Whitman County Public Health recorded 54 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death. 

According to Whitman County Public Health, the new cases were found in 11 people between the ages of 0-19, 21 people between the ages of 20-39, eight people between the ages of 40-59, five people between the ages of 60-79 and nine people over the age of 80. 

The additional death was a man between the ages of 60-79. 

This brings the county to a total of 1,787 cases and 13 deaths. 

Six people are currently in the hospital. 

Over the past two weeks, 78 percent of COVID-19 cases were reported in Pullman with 185 cases. Colfax had the second highest rate of cases over the past two weeks with nine percent of reported cases.

