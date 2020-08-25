COLFAX, Wash. - Whitman County is reporting another 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, mostly in patients younger than 40.
According to Whitman County Emergency Management, of the 49 new cases, 40 were reported in the 20-39 age range. An additional eight cases were reported from the 0-19 age range and only one case was reported in the 40-59 age range.
These new cases brings the county's total number of coronavirus cases up to 261.
All patients are reportedly stable and self-isolating.
"Current COVID-19 activity highlights the need for individuals to maintain social distancing and personal vigilance. Masks are an easy and effective way to reduce the spread of COVID-19," the release from Whitman County Emergency Management said.
The news comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in Whitman County continues to spike. Two weeks ago, the county had only seen a total of 122 cases, which was up from 52 cumulative cases last month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.