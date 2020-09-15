WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - Whitman County has recorded another 11 new COVID-19 cases as current air quality concerns hamper testing efforts.
According to Whitman County Emergency Management, the recent decrease in positive test results should not be assumed to be a result of a decrease in viral activity.
Of the 11 new cases reported on Tuesday, Sept. 15, four are between the ages of 0 and 19 and seven are between the ages of 20 and 39.
All patients are stable and self isolating.
