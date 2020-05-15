WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - Whitman County's request to enter phase two of reopening has been approved by the Washington State Secretary of Health.
Under the conditions of the variance, a number of businesses and activities are now allowed in Whitman County. They include:
- Recreation/Outdoor recreation involving five or fewer people outside one's household
- Gatherings with no more than five people outside one's household per week
- Essential travel and limited non-essential travel for phase one and phase two permissible activities
- Businesses like
- Remaining manufacturing
- Additional construction phases
- In-home/domestic services (nannies, housecleaning, etc.)
- Retail (in-store purchases allowed with restrictions)
- Real estate
- Professional services/office-based businesses (telework remains strongly encouraged)
- Hair and nail salons/barbers
- Pet grooming
- Restaurants/taverns <50% capacity and table size no larger than 5 (no bar area seating)
According to a release from Whitman County Emergency Management, the approval comes with the following conditions:
- An individual phase two business sector (i.e. manufacturing, new construction, retail, restaurants, etc.) may reopen only after the state publishes guidelines for the specific sector. After each of the guidelines are finalized, individual businesses will be allowed to reopen after they are able to implement those guidelines.
- A department must notify the Washington State Department of Health 24/7 on-call communicable disease duty officer of any COVID-19 outbreak within the jurisdiction within six hours of being notified.
- The pandemic must continue to be monitored in the community for signs of concerning acceleration or community spread. If such conditions are found, the Washington State 24/7 on-call communicable disease duty officer must be promptly notified and a consult must be requested with the state's infectious disease epidemiologist or health officer.
- The county may not proceed to phase three of reopening without further authorization. In no case will authorization to move to the next phase be given without at least a three-week monitoring period.
The full list of conditions can be read HERE.
The news comes just hours after it was announced that Spokane County's request for a variance had been denied.
