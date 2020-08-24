SPOKANE, Wash - Whitworth University is making sure that any student who is diagnosed with COVID-19 has a safe place to recover.
The University is using 23 of its theme houses, which includes 80 beds, for isolation and quarantine. They will be available to students who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or who need to quarantine because of possible exposure.
The houses will have internet service so that students can participate in their classes remotely. There wil also be meal and medical support for students who are being quarantined.
Whitworth is partnering with the Spokane Regional Health District and other organizations to make sure that students that have symptoms, or anyone that has come in close contact with someone who has been infected, can quickly be tested.
The University says it is also planning to work with public health experts to conduct some surveillance testing on students.
For more about Whitworth's polices and plans for COVID-19, click here
