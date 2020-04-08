SPOKANE, Wash. - Whitworth University has rescheduled its 2020 commencement to Sunday, Oct. 11, in an effort to protect the health and safety of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whitworth says the decision was based on results of a survey completed recently by graduating students. The university will still confer degrees in May to all undergraduate, graduate and continuing studies students eligible to graduate.
“The significance of commencement is the celebration of the culmination of hard work, hours spent dedicated to the vocations you are being called to, and the capstone, for many families, of the value and importance of a rigorous and faith-filled education,” Taylor said. “On behalf of everyone at Whitworth, we are thrilled to celebrate your extraordinary achievements at this extraordinary time. Your contributions to this world are needed now, more than ever, and we look forward to honoring you.”
Whitworth's commencement will now coincide with the university's homecoming weekend. Whitworth is planning a full weekend of graduation events from Oct. 9011, culminating with the ceremony at the Spokane Arena on Oct. 11. The event will be livestreamed for those who can't attend.
