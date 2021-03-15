Students and graduates from Whitworth University receiving exciting news on Monday as the university announces they will hold in-person commencement ceremonies.
According to a release from Whitworth, they will hold three ceremonies for the class of 2020 and the class of 2021.
- Saturday, May 22, 10 a.m. Class of 2021 Graduate Ceremony
- Sunday, May 23, 11 a.m. Class of 2021 Undergraduate Ceremony
- Sunday, May 23, 5 p.m. Class of 2020 Combined Ceremony (Undergraduate and Graduate)
The ceremonies will be held in the Pine Bowl.
The university said the ceremonies will be strictly limited in size and circumstances may require changes to be made near the date of events.
The ceremonies will be ticketed, with each graduate receiving a limited number of tickets to give to their chosen guests. Additional family members and friends will be able to watch a high-quality livestreaming of events from home.
Whitworth is working closely with the Spokane Regional Health District, which has tentatively approved the university’s preliminary plans.