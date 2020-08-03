SPOKANE, Wash. - Whitworth University has laid out its plans as it looks to have students return to campus for the Fall 2020 quarter.
Whitworth is planning to resume campus operations, in-person academic instruction, on-campus housing, dining and student services in the fall.
The college will have a number of policies implemented in response to COVID-19 including students self-attestation of health, physical distancing, wearing of face coverings, cleaning procedures, testing accessibility contact tracing and more.
The WhitworthFLEX approach will involve class sizes no larger than 50 and some hybrid options, meaning students could be split between in-person and remote learning on certain days of instruction.
The university is also working with Sodexo on plans to offer students on-campus dining with physical distancing being practiced as well as more grab-and-go food options.
Whitworth says although Spokane County remains in phase 2 of Washington's Safe Start plan, Gov. Jay Inslee has issued a proclamation allowing college campuses to resume in-person classes starting in August.
Classes begin at Whitworth in early September.
