SPOKANE, Wash. - Whitworth University will be starting its Spring Break about a week early, and will be conducting classes remotely upon return.
"Whitworth University's highest priority is the health, welfare, and safety of its students and employees," an update from President Beck Taylor said. "That priority is also weighed against other important elements, like academic quality, the learning experiences students receive from participating in many forms of extra-curricular activities, and the desire to see students stay on track in their academic studies."
Spring Break will now run after the conclusion of classes Friday through March 29. The University says this will provide time to implement alternative academic delivery plans commencing after Spring Break.
When instruction resumes on March 30, all courses will be delivered through alternative modes of remote instruction rather than in-person classes. Plans will be reassessed on April 17 on whether to return to traditional in-person instruction.
"The events of the past few weeks are unprecedented, and I have been tracking developments related to the spread of the COVID-19 virus closely, working with other university officials to be sure we are making decisions that reflect our core commitments," President Taylor said. "The Whitworth community has responded in positively amazing ways as uncertainty and concern have grown in recent days. I confidently expect the same in the days and weeks ahead, even as significant changes to the university's operations are being announced today. Thank you, in advance, for your understanding and cooperation."
Whitworth announced Wednesday that four community members are being tested and monitored for COVID-19.
The Spokane Regional Health District has been notified, and the community members are in self-isolation and "have been told to limit their contact with others until the test results are finalized."
There are no confirmed cases in Spokane County and no word on when the test results for the community members will return.
