SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs is continuing to ask for clarification from the Spokane Regional Health District after they requesting the resignation of Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz.
In the statement, Beggs said the city has asked the health district who is currently acting as Health Officer but SRHD has not clarified.
Beggs citing Washington State Law that states a health officer cannot be removed until after a hearing with the board of health.
Spokane's by-law states that the health officer can only be removed by formal action from the health board.
Read Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs' full statement below:
“I am grateful that the Spokane Regional Health District issued a statement on Saturday correcting the inaccurate information from its Friday media release and press conference. Despite several requests, the District has still not clarified who is currently acting as Spokane’s Local Health Officer.
- Pursuant to RCW 70.05.050: “...the local health officer shall not be removed until after notice is given and an opportunity for a hearing before the board or official responsible for his or her appointment under this section as to the reason for his or her removal.” Spokane’s by-laws provide that the local health officer may only be appointed or removed by formal action by the Board of Health. Many read that to mean that Dr. Lutz remains employed by the SRHD as Spokane’s Local Health Officer, and if so, I hope that he will continue acting as the Health Officer until such time as the Board considers and makes a formal decision on the issue of removal.
- RCW 70.05.120 sets out serious consequences for any violation of the law set out above. See a copy of those consequences pasted in below. Spokane’s Board of Health needs to investigate and remedy any potential violations of state law that interfered with our local health officer’s performance of his duties over the past few days and in the future until there is official board action on the issue of removal.
- The Board of Health appears to be the exclusive appointing and removal authority for both the Health Administrator and the Health Officer. A few years ago, the Board changed its governance to have the Health Officer take direction from and report to the Health Administrator. If they disagree with each other on either’s performance that would undermine the District or public health, the Board is the final authority. I share the requests of the community to have that open public meeting as soon as possible, where each can present their version of events and opinions so that the Board can restore order and credibility at the Health District.
- In the future I believe it will be helpful if the Board creates a more specific description of the lanes of independent authority for both the Health Administrator and the Health Officer, as well as an alternative method of dispute resolution if they see things differently from each other.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.