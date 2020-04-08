As the number of confirmed cases and deaths related to the coronavirus escalate in the U.S., many have asked: What about the recoveries?
The short answer is that the data just isn't there right now and isn't available from health officials, but if you'd like some further explanation, let's delve further into it.
Now let's be clear: News agencies aren't choosing to withhold what many would consider positive information regarding this pandemic from you. If we had accurate, concise and sourced information to share regarding the amount of recoveries, we would gladly do so. The problem is that recovery info isn't as readily available as the straightforward numbers like positive or negative tests and deaths.
As of Wednesday, April 8, the CDC says there are over 395,000 COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and over 12,700 deaths. The info on positive tests and deaths is easily accessible and updated often by the CDC, state Health Departments and county or regional health districts.
Now let's say you try a simple Google search (maybe you already have) for recoveries from COVID-19. One common page you might land on is the global case tracker maintained by John Hopkins University. As of Wednesday morning (April 8), that tracker is reporting over 402,000 cases in the U.S., over 13,000 deaths, and there it is: 22,711 recoveries.
Do the math from there and you're looking at around a 5% recovery rate from confirmed cases. That doesn't feel like the most convincing percentage, considering Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz stated this past week that 80 percent of individuals with COVID-19 have very mild or moderate illnesses requiring no hospitalization and see about a 7-10 day period before starting to feel better.
Furthermore, when you drill down using the resource, to look at individual states' recoveries, you'll see that there is "No data available for this place."
The number of reported recoveries is likely inaccurate for a number of reasons, some that are beyond the control of health officials. Douglas Donovan, a spokesperson for JHU, said in an interview with CNN that recovery numbers outside of China are estimates.
Donovan explains that officials in China were reporting recoveries when the outbreak began a few months ago, but as COVID-19 continues to spread around the world, researchers found there were too many different methods for reporting recoveries. That led to JHU's tracker only listing estimated cases in the U.S. Donovan says state and county recoveries could be included if there were to be a more uniform way of reporting them.
The number of recoveries is likely much, much higher; health officials just don't have that aforementioned "more uniform way" to report recoveries.
"People are recovering from this, absolutely," Casey Kelley of Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine told U.S. News. "They absolutely are, and most people will. We just don't have the data because we don't have the manpower to monitor that right now."
Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are self-isolating must meet certain criteria to be allowed to remove themselves from isolation. The criteria includes being fever free without the help of medication for 72 hours, improvement of other symptoms like shortness of breath and/or cough, and at least seven days passing since symptoms first appeared. Those requirements are based on those who have tested positive but will not have another test to determine if they are still contagious.
The other option for discontinuing isolation is the test-based strategy, including similar criteria to the first option. However, this option requires a person to receive two negative tests in a row, 24 hours apart.
Now that's a tall order to be dedicating a minimum three test kits to one person when the U.S. has been struggling to keep up with purchasing and producing them in the first place. Many testing locations have had to be selective when choosing to test patients for COVID-19 because of this, focusing more on at-risk populations with specific symptoms like the Spokane Regional Health District has indicated it's doing.
Given that, health officials are choosing to prioritize testing more on finding diagnoses rather than recoveries.
"The focus has been on getting resources to help the people who are really sick and really need it – not on repeating testing and making sure people are getting better," Kelley said.
You might notice that some health officials are careful to even use the word "recovery," considering the virus can still potentially linger in the body for multiple days while being asymptomatic. Some haven't landed on a concrete explanation or timeline for recovery, as the World Health Organization said it could take several weeks to recover and months for those who suffer severe issues.
The Panhandle Health District says it won't use the term "recovered" when updating case info in North Idaho, stating that it could be misleading as they don't know if a person can contract COVID-19 more than once. PHD is instead choosing to use the term "no longer monitoring" while keeping to the CDC guidelines to determine who falls under that category.
In all, there are too many conflicting issues out there to put an accurate tab on recoveries at this time. It would prove difficult to document the majority of patients recovering from home (not to mention those who have it and haven't been tested) and those discharged from the hospital while also keeping state requirements and medical privacy laws like HIPAA in consideration.
In the event more health districts, state departments, CDC, WHO, etc. develop the capability to report on said "recoveries" or cases "no longer being monitored," we will gladly disclose this information on our website and during broadcasts.
KHQ, NBC Right Now & Cowles Montana Media are committed to keeping its viewers up to speed on the latest information surrounding to COVID-19 pandemic, and strives to do so without panic or hype.
