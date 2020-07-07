The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) has announced there will be a delay to the start of fall sports.
During its July 7 meeting, the WIAA Executive Board took action to delay the start of the fall season until September 5 for football and September 7 for all other fall sports.
The Executive Board will continue working with staff members, schools and state agencies to monitor the impact of COVID-19 and plans to make its next statement concerning the start of fall sports on July 22.
In the interim, a committee of Board members, staff and WIAA stakeholders will be working to create a fall schedule with the adjusted start dates.
