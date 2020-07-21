RENTON, Wash. - The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) Executive Board has taken action to modify the 2020-2021 sports season calendar in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a release from the WIAA, the changes will create four sanctioned season and will also move moderate and high-risk team sports originally scheduled for the fall season, to the WIAA Season 3.
The fall sports cross country, slowpitch softball and alternative seasons for golf and tennis have been determined to consist of WIAA Season 1 and will begin practices the week of September 7. The viability of girls' swim and dive will take place in WIAA Season 1 and is dependent on more information from the Department of Health.
The remaining fall sports of girls' soccer, 1B and 2B boys soccer, volleyball and football will now be scheduled to begin in the early spring of 2021 as part of WIAA Season 1.
The WIAA Executive Board acknowledged that participation in fall sports will depend on county progression through Governor Jay Inslee's Safe Start plan over the coming weeks. The Board will create benchmarks on July 28 to be met in order for WIAA Season 1 to take place. If the benchmarks are not met, the Board will plan to move the remainder of fall sports to WIAA Season 3.
“Since March, the philosophy of our Association has been to allow students every chance to participate,” said WIAA Executive Director Mick Hoffman. “We’ve asked our Executive Board and planning committees to be as creative as possible in allowing for those opportunities. These are tough and unprecedented decisions to make, but it has been inspiring to see so many people around the state come together to work on behalf of students.”
Tentative dates of when season could potentially start and end can be found HERE. However, a final decision has not yet been determined by the Board.
The WIAA Executive Board and planning committees are working under the Return-To-Activity Guidelines supported and co-authored by the National Federation of High Schools, Washington Department of Health and the Governor’s Office, as well as sport-specific guidelines set forth by WIAA committees made up of coaches, athletic directors, students, officials and local health professionals. Those guidelines can be found on the WIAA Website HERE.
Across the boarder in Idaho, the Idaho High School Activities Association released guidance for conducting sports.
Idaho school are requirements include:
- All schools who host events are required to have a plan in place for fans and team’s attendance. This must include reference to the Governors reopening guidelines for Stages 1, 2, 3 and 4. Each district's school board, in conjunction with guidance from the local health department must approve the plan before games can be hosted.
- School districts may use the Governors reopening guidelines or come up with guidelines of their own, in conjunction with guidance from the local health department.
- A transportation plan, when applicable, for practices and games.
- Plan to deal with positive test of student athlete or coach involved directly with the program formulated in conjunction with the local school board and local health department.
- Return to participate plan formulated in conjunction with the local school board and local health department.
The full guidance requirements for Idaho high school sports can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.