SPOKANE, Wash. - After the announcement that a Western Washington school district is cutting sports, KHQ wanted to find out what districts in Eastern Washington are planning.
Coeur d'Alene School District told us they have no plans to cut sports at this point. However, every other district in Eastern Washington told us they were waiting for direction from Washington's Interscholastic Activities Association.
We contacted WIAA and Spokesman Mick Hoffman told us their direction to districts right now has been, "We're planning for fall athletics, but nothing is guaranteed."
"If we continue to progress through this pandemic then we expect we can offer sports. If anyone can predict what's going to happen in the next 2 months, we'd love to talk to them. But in the interim we're planning to have activities in the fall," Hoffman said.
Hoffman also said that Department of Health believes there may be a second wave of COVID-19 in November, so they could be looking at a shortened season or maybe not starting athletics until after that wave hits.
He hopes to have further guidance by the end of June. He also said that high school extracurricular activities need to be a big part of the conversation because of the benefit they bring to students, both socially and academically.
