Phase 2 of Washington's reopening plan means many things for different people, but for Matt Santangelo and the Spokane Hoopfest Association, it means some brighter - and hopefully warmer - days ahead with their upcoming 5-on-5 outdoor league.
"We've been cooped up too long, it's time to get back outside," Santangelo said standing in 18 degree weather at center court of one of Hoopfest's 32 community courts. "We were always saying when first launched it, 'When we hit Phase 2, be it today, next week, be it in April, when we hit Phase 2 we would spin this up."
After the Governor's announcement on Thursday that the East Region would be advancing to the next phase, Spokane Hoopfest Association can now begin to look forward to basketball returning to the Lilac City.
"It' lives totally within the guidelines of where we're at in the reopening phases," Santangelo said. "Now we can actually circle the dates in ink rather than pencil and really start to open up registration and teams registered and organized to come out and play."
There are still obstacles to overcome. Though the East Region hits Phase 2 on Monday, there's always a chance for a bump back down to Phase 1 should numbers begin to climb again, but Santangelo says they're prepared for that and unpredictable spring weather.
"That (moving to Phase 1) would cause us to go on pause. That and weather," Santangelo added. "Raining sideways or snow, we all know what a Spokane spring can be so we're just asking people to be as flexible as possible. We're going to be as flexible as possible with the intent that everyone is going to be guaranteed eight games."
The outdoor league is for everyone, even those such as myself with shall we say minimal basketball skills. 3rd graders all the way to adults, men, women, co-ed teams and all in between are welcome to join the league.
"It's organized. It's safe and you get to come out and compete," Santangelo said. "All the teams that want to play, we're gonna find a place for you and we're come outside and play five on five basketball this spring."
Registration opens up on February 20 at 8:00 a.m. and spaces are limited, in the meantime, Hoopfest wants interested players to head to HooptownUSA.com and fill out a survey that simply lets Hoopfest know about how many people are interested in playing in the league before they open up registration on the 20th.
Santangelo said it's best if you have a team or 6 or 7 players already put together, but there will be a free agent option if you're looking to join a team. The cost for the 8 week season is $600 per team plus a $25 processing fee.
All games will have referees and scorekeepers.