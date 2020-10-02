On Thursday, there were more than 46,000 positive COVID-19 cases reported in the United States, according to the CDC.
Of course, we know one of those cases was President Donald Trump, who is said to be experiencing mild symptoms and was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center as a precaution, according to White House officials on Friday.
Health officials have been saying from the onset of the coronavirus pandemic that the older population are at a greater risk than most.
When you look specifically at cases in Spokane County, just over ten percent of the roughly 7200 cases have been found in people 70 or older.
However, when you look at deaths in those same age ranges, those 70 and older in Spokane County account for around 82 percent of deaths.
The number of cases and deaths involving older age groups across the state mirrors what we are seeing in Spokane County with those above the age of 60 accounting for only 17 percent of cases in Washington, but also accounting for 89 percent of the deaths.
Those in the 20-29 age range account for the highest percentage of cases at just over 25 percent, yet only one person, or 0.6 percent, in that age range has passed away from COVID-19
"Often times, people as they get old, have those medical issues that put them both at increased risk for infection as well as increased risk for the severity of infection," Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz said on Friday.
While there's nothing we can do about getting older, but when you couple age medical conditions that are often intertwined with each other like high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and diabetes, contracting COVID-19 for the older generation can get really serious, really fast.
"The concerns are once you have a diagnosis, especially if you have symptoms, symptoms can get worse over the course of the week to ten days that follow," Dr. Lutz said.
President Trumps diagnosis might be the most high profile positive case during the pandemic but for Dr. Bob Lutz and health officials across the country, the messaging going forward - for you, for me, for grandparents, for teens, for right and left and all in between - hasn't changed.
"We know COVID-19 takes advantage of behaviors and conversely positive behaviors like wearing a mask and social distancing are behaviors which prevent transmission and spread," Dr. Lutz said.
