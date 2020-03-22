PULLMAN, Washington - The Whitman County Health Department says it received its first positive test result for COVID-19 in a Whitman County resident.
According to the WCHD, the patient is a female in her 20's who has recovered and is self-isolating at home. The Health Department is working to identify anyone who may have an exposure risk from any possible contact with the woman.
The WCHD says the risk of COVID-19 in Washington continues to increase, and as more people are tested, they expect to find more positive cases in Whitman County.
As of 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, March 22, that patient is the only lab-confirmed positive cases for COVID-19 compared to 29 negative cases.
