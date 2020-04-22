SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police cited a woman for throwing eggs at cars that were part of the protests calling for businesses to reopen in downtown Spokane Wednesday afternoon.
Officers from the downtown precinct were monitoring the demonstration when they received reports about eggs being thrown at cars circling the block as a part of the protest. Witnesses told police that eggs were being thrown from a nearby apartment building.
After investigating, officers were able to trace the incident to 52-year-old Cindy L. Albert who was still armed with a carton of eggs and "perched in her fourth story window" along west Main Street.
Officers cited and released Albert on three counts of malicious mischief and one count of disorderly conduct.
Albert told officers she was a resident of Los Angeles, California but is stuck in Spokane due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
