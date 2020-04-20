Spokane, Wash. - Fishing for many is about relaxing, escaping the daily grind of life and spending some quite time on the water.
But this week, Fishermen plan on getting a bit loud thanks to Terah Altman. She is organizing the "Let us fish" protest at Spokane's Franklin Park.
For her and a lot of her friends, the protest is about more than just a hobby. " A lot of us are just fed up with the fact that we can't go harvest our own food. When there's been not only packed crowds at grocery stores but shortages of foods at the grocery stores themselves," said Altman.
The ban on recreational fishing and shell fishing in the entire state has been extended through May 4. It coincides with the Governor Inslee's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order.
Altman says they group will be taking CDC guidelines seriously and will be practicing social distancing. She's also hoping to summon a fleet of boats that have been beached by the Governor's orders.
Making matters more frustrating for fishermen, just a 30 minutes drive over the state line into Idaho, fishing and hunting is allowed because it is protected by their state constitution.
There is no law on the books like that for Washington State. Altman relies on fishing to feed her family. With the ban in place, she's worried about how to put food on the table.
"I am an off-grid person who hunts and fishes and provides most of, you know, almost 85 percent of the food for my family with fishing and hunting." Altman said.
Altman knows she is taking a risk by bringing in a crowd. But much like the protesters who gathered over the weekend at the Columbia River, Olympia, and even in downtown Coeur d' Alene, Altman thinks it is worth it.
"Things do need to change and if we have to protest to make our point we're willing to do that." she said.
The protest will be taking place Wednesday at 3pm in Franklin Park.
