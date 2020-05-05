LEWISTON, Idaho - One Idaho woman says her mother's death certificate listed that she died as a result of COVID-19 despite never being tested.
Kathy Henrie said her 90- year-old mother, Norma Jean Miles, who lived at the Life Care Center of Lewiston, had all the symptoms of coronavirus. She had a fever, had trouble breathing and was in the same wing as someone in the facility who had recently died from the virus.
Henrie said that she had a feeling that her mother had passed away from the virus, but because she wasn't tested, it was not confirmed until she saw it on her mother's death certificate.
Henrie also said that her mother was not included in the official death count in the statement from the facility with how many people in the facility has died from COVID 19.
"I think they were using the official statement with those tested for sure positive and that made their numbers smaller," Henrie said.
Lack of transparency and lack of testing led KHQ's Ayanna Likens to look at the paper trail at the coroner's office.
From March 1 to April 25, 11 people in Nez Perce county died from COVID-19. In that same time period, 11 people died from respiratory problems.
KHQ spoke to the Nez Perce County Coroner's office and they said that they are not ruling out the coronavirus for possible cause of death for people who died of respiratory issues, because those people were never tested.
That means that the COVID-19 death rate could potentially be double what's reported.
The numbers beat out that fact that in both 2017 and 2018, there were no deaths from respiratory issues. Last year there were seven. There's been 11 in just two months this year, in the middle of a global pandemic that targets the respiratory system.
We also know there was a lack of testing from March 1st to April 25, which leads to the question that Henrie wants answered: How many of these deaths were COVID related?
"If everybody is not honest about the numbers and what's happening it's really hard to figure this disaster out," Henrie said.
