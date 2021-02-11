As the East Region of Washington is set to move into Phase 2 of the state's Roadmap to Recovery plan, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward is praising the community's effort to get to this point.
“Today is really about the community and the commitment our region has made to putting public health first," Woodward said in a statement following the announcement from the Governor, "Our region has done a tremendous amount of selfless work to put us in a position to advance. That includes many, many businesses that have struggled, sacrificed, and carefully followed the public health guidance for the benefit of others."
Woodward also showed her excitement for moving forward to Phase 2 in a tweet.
#Spokane, we’re moving to Phase-2!!!— Mayor Nadine Woodward (@MayorSpokane) February 11, 2021
In a subsequent tweet, Woodward asks the Governor to allow restaurants to open on Sunday, Valentine's Day, to give them a boost in revenue. Currently, Spokane and the East Region would move into Phase 2 on Monday, February 15th. The Governor mentioned in his press conference today that he would consider it.