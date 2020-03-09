Washington State University has issued a statement about misconceptions about COVID-19 on campus.
In the statement, WSU said some members of the international community and the Asian American and Pacific Islander community are experiencing discrimination or harassment.
"We are aware of multiple bias behaviors exhibited towards members of our international community, as well as our Asian American and Pacific Islander community, in recent days. As an example, cultures worldwide routinely wear face masks for protection during flu and cold season. People from the U.S. are not as familiar with that practice and may make assumptions and respond negatively. All community members, students, faculty, and staff deserve respect as well as a safe environment for learning, living, and working."
The statement said if students experience discrimination or harassment to contact the Office of Civil Rights Compliance and Investigation at WSU.
