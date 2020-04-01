PULLMAN, Wash. - With the wave of new challenges and issues created by COVID-19 still washing over the country and the world, Washington State University is working to address one particular area of concern - finance.
According to an update from the university, a number of financial decisions have been made, which will affect the community, including:
For Students:
- Refunds for spring 2020 semester tuition and course fees will not be issued due to the change in delivery method from face-to-face to distance instruction. The vast majority of students will be able to complete their coursework for the semester. WSU's existing petition process for late-term withdrawal is available if extraordinary circumstances, such as a documented medical emergency, prevent completion of course.
- Prorated housing and dining refunds or credits will be issued to students who wish to terminate residential housing and dining contracts for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester. There will be no termination fees. Students must elect a refund or credit by April 10, 2020. Students may also donate Residential Dining Account (RDA) balances to Cougs Feeding Cougs.
- The university will announce plans regarding Service and Activity (S&A) and other mandatory fees by April 30. Several factors, including services being offered remotely, salaries of students and full‑time employees, and building debt service, will be considered when making the decision.
For Employees:
- Effective immediately, WSU is freezing the current salaries for all WSU executive leadership at the dean, chancellor, vice chancellor, vice president, provost, and president level at least through fiscal year 2021 (June 30, 2021).
- Effective immediately, the hiring of new faculty and staff will be limited to mission-critical hires. Documented justification is required for exceptions. All faculty and academic area staff hiring must be approved by the interim provost and executive vice president and/or campus chancellor. All non‑academic area staff hiring must be approved by the appropriate vice president and/or chancellor.
- All areas should immediately implement measures to reduce operating expenditures such as travel and supplies, with the exception of those needed to support remote instructional delivery and staff and faculty working at home. Expenditures needed to support distance delivery of instruction and to provide remote support for our students are the two highest priorities.
- WSU is reviewing the financial impacts on all operations based on the significant reductions in on‑campus activities as COVID‑19 affects the WSU system. All auxiliary areas are estimating the impact of reduced revenues and expenditures on their operations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.