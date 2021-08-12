Washington State University is making changes to their COVID-19 vaccine requirements for students.
When the vaccine policy was announced by the university in April, those not wishing to take the COVID-19 vaccine for "medical, religious, or personal reasons" would be granted an exemption.
Now, with reports that the Food and Drug Administration may soon be giving full approval to COVID-19 vaccines, WSU is adjusting their policy.
The university says that after any of the three currently approved vaccines receive full FDA approval, personal and philosophical exemptions to the vaccine will no longer be accepted.
Students will have 45 days following the date that the vaccines are FDA approved to provide proof of vaccination or file a medical or religious exemption. WSU says that the updated process for filing a new medical or religious exemption will be provided upon FDA approval of the vaccine.
The university is also moving up their deadline for compliance with their vaccine policy. The previous date was November 1st, but has been moved up to September 10th.
That means by September 10th, students must provide proof of initiation or completion of their COVID-19 vaccination process or filed an exemption. Students who do not comply will have to wear a mask on campus and will not be able to register for spring classes.