UPDATE: MAY 18 AT 2:35 P.M.
KHQ reached out to Gonzaga about their plans for the mask mandate.
"Gonzaga will continue to enforce mask wearing on our campus based on GU’s current guidelines. We are awaiting updated guidance from the state with respect to mask protocols for higher education institution," Chief of Staff to the President and COVID-19 Compliance Officer Dr. Charlita Shelton said.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University is still requiring masks for students and staff on its campuses.
In a release, WSU said they will hold off on any changes to their mask mandate until state guidelines are changed.
While the CDC has announced that fully vaccinated people can go without masks, Governor Inslee is still working the new guidelines in Washington's mask mandate.
https://www.khq.com/news/ed-humphreys-kicks-off-gop-candidate-for-idaho-governor-campaign/article_5677eaca-b818-11eb-945c-030c1874b94e.html